

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - German industrial gas company Linde AG (LDE.L, LNAGF.PK), which is in business combination deal with Praxair, Inc. (PX), announced Wednesday that based on additional feedback from antitrust authorities, it is now expected that the revenue threshold for divestiture commitments will be exceeded.



Under the Business Combination Agreement Linde and Praxair would be required to agree to any divestiture commitment in excess of such threshold. Linde and Praxair remain in constructive dialogue with each other and the regulators on how to satisfy their requirements.



In early August, Linde said that discussions with various antitrust authorities have resulted in further indications that merger clearances of the business combination could be subject to requirements more onerous than previously expected.



Linde was informed then that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission or FTC expressed expectations with regards to further divestiture commitments and prospective purchasers which are considered required for a merger clearance.



