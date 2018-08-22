Latest Release of IdentityIQ Further Extends Identity Governance for AWS and SAP Environments

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in enterprise identity governance, continues to drive innovation with IdentityIQ to help organizations embrace the new frontiers in identity governance, which address the explosion of new users, applications and data driven by digital transformation. With IdentityIQ 7.3, SailPoint expands the definition of identities beyond humans, providing the ability to govern non-human identities such as software bots, including robotic process automation (RPA) bots. With the new IdentityIQ Accelerator Pack, SailPoint enables organizations to rapidly onboard the thousands of applications their business users now rely on into IdentityIQ, significantly accelerating their identity governance deployment and time-to-value. IdentityIQ 7.3 also deepens the functionality for governing access to mission-critical Amazon Web Services (AWS) and SAP environments, ensuring they are secured in the same way as the rest of an organization's infrastructure.

Enterprises are increasingly relying on software bots and other types of non-human identities to drive business efficiencies and to keep pace with digital transformation. Until now, these bots have largely been left unmanaged by identity governance programs, leaving organizations exposed to security and compliance risks. Now, IdentityIQ enables organizations to govern bots and their access to all enterprise applications and data by enforcing processes like requesting, approving and certifying access as well as extending access-based policy definitions to these non-human users.

"We continue to see an increase in the usage of bots in our IT environment and it is important to be able to manage and govern them just as we manage and govern their human counterparts," said Sheri Munro, Director, Security Operations, Enterprise Technology Services, Manulife. "These technologies create operational efficiencies for us, but we must incorporate them into our identity governance strategy to ensure we remain secure and compliant."

IdentityIQ's new Accelerator Pack empowers enterprises to rapidly scale their implementation across the increasingly broad and hybrid application environment. Through pre-configured options and best practice use cases, enterprises can now onboard new applications and configure governance processes in a matter of hours versus weeks. The Accelerator Pack also allows business analysts to easily take on the technical tasks of an IdentityIQ deployment, significantly decreasing the time and cost to deploy and reducing the need for highly technical identity governance resources. Importantly, the Accelerator Pack provides "break-glass" functionality and allows organizations to take instant, targeted action in the event of a data breach, immediately terminating an identity and re-provisioning access once it has been determined a threat no longer exists.

"Reducing the time and effort it takes to onboard applications is essential in helping us scale to meet the demands of our business effectively," said Stuart Harrison, Chief Information Security Officer of Medibank. "Traditionally, identity governance integration can take many weeks per application, however with the IdentityIQ Accelerator Pack, we'll be able to extend our identity governance implementation to many applications far more rapidly as a result of this more streamlined implementation approach."

IdentityIQ 7.3 features advanced governance capabilities that extend identity governance lifecycle and compliance management capabilities in mission-critical AWS and SAP environments. Now, AWS environments are secured and governed with IdentityIQ in the same manner as the rest of an enterprise's infrastructure, including certification reviews, access requests and the creation and enforcement of separation-of-duty (SoD) policies. Additionally, IdentityIQ now provides advanced SAP administrator tools designed to provide deep visibility and controls into organizational data and enable the creation of SoD policies leveraging granular SAP attributes.

"Enterprises are facing evolving risks today. From costly data breaches and failing to meet regulatory compliance mandates to digital transformation fueled by cloud services and new intelligent bots the list is long and growing. The way in which enterprises manage identities must adapt to address these risks," said Paul Trulove, Chief Product Officer, SailPoint. "SailPoint is leading identity governance into the next frontier helping organizations secure and enable the digital identities of all users, both human and non-human, across all applications on-premises or in the cloud and all data whether structured or unstructured. We're committed to driving innovation that helps organizations embrace these new frontiers in identity, while simultaneously helping accelerate the tangible business benefits from their identity program."

Additional features in IdentityIQ 7.3 include:

Deeper integration with privileged account management vendors including CyberArk and BeyondTrust through SailPoint's open identity platform, which ensures consistent governance policies across all types of access.

A streamlined access certification process that allows non-technical business users to easily create robust and targeted certifications utilizing simple business language and an easy-to-follow interface.

