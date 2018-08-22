

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's all industry activity decreased in June, in line with expectations, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Wednesday.



The all industry activity index dropped 0.8 percent month-over-month in June, reversing a 0.1 percent increase in May.



Industrial production contracted 1.8 percent over the month and construction activity index slid by 2.5 percent. The tertiary activity registered a fall of 0.5 percent.



On a yearly basis, all industry activity growth slowed notably to 0.2 percent in June from 1.6 percent in the prior month.



