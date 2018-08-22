

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - The Supervisory Board of Hannover Rück SE appointed Jean-Jacques Henchoz (53) as a member of the Executive Board with effect from 1 April 2019.



Following the end of the Annual General Meeting on 8 May 2019 he will succeed Ulrich Wallin as Chief Executive Officer of Hannover Rück SE. On the same date, Ulrich Wallin will retire, after his extremely successful service to Hannover Re.



Since 2011, Jean-Jacques Henchoz has been in charge of the region Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at Swiss Reinsurance Company, Zurich ('Swiss Re'), taking responsibility for both the life and non-life business of Swiss Re in this region. In January 2012, he was appointed as a member of the Executive Committee of the Swiss Re Group in this capacity. He had previously served with Swiss Re in a number of different positions since 1998, including in the role of CEO of the subsidiary Swiss Re Canada in the period between 2005 and 2010.



