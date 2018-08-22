

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Evotec AG (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK) announced a strategic alliance with Novo Nordisk (NVO) to discover and develop novel small molecule therapies to treat patients suffering from diabetes and obesity as well as co-morbidities such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis or 'NASH', cardiovascular diseases, and diabetic kidney disease. No financial details of the alliance were disclosed.



Evotec said it will apply its drug discovery platform, especially in ligand-based design, to seek to design novel, safe and efficacious products to address diabetes and associated morbidities. Once suitable pre-clinical candidates are selected, Novo Nordisk will use Evotec's INDiGO platform to move through pre-clinical studies to enter IND registration.



