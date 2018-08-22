Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd: Financial report for the second quarter and six-months period 2018

Stockholm, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Financial result

Net result for 2Q18 was USD 7.93 million (mln) (2Q17: USD 7.62 mln). Earnings per share were USD 0.012 (2Q17: USD 0.004).

Net result for the six-months period was USD 20.93 mln (1H17: 14.68 mln). Earnings per share were USD 0.032 (1H17: 0.022).

The positive net result over the six-months period is primarily driven by the positive share price development in VEF's only listed equity holding, Tinkoff Bank and the mark up in valuation of TransferGo, Iyzico, FinanZero and JUMO.

Net asset value

The net asset value (NAV) of VEF was USD 220.16 mln as at June 30, 2018 (December 31, 2017: USD 198.56 mln), which is an increase by 10,9% in USD over the six-months period 2018.

Net asset value per share was USD 0.33 (December 31, 2017: USD 0.30).

Based on the period end USD/SEK exchange rate of 8.96 (December 31, 2017: 8.23), net asset value was SEK 1,973 mln (December 31, 2017: SEK 1,635 mln) and SEK 2.98 per share (December 31,2017: SEK 2.47 per share), respectively.

Key events during the second quarter

Tinkoff paid a dividend of USD 0.31 per share on April 4, 2018, amounting to USD 0.93 mln. Another dividend of USD 0.24 per share was paid on June 21, 2018, at a value of USD 0.72 mln.

During April 2018, VEF sold 250k shares in TCS Group Holding PLC, at a value of in total USD 4.98 mln.

On May 14, 2018 TransferGo closed a new financing round in which VEF converted its outstanding loan note including accrued interest, and invested an additional USD 2.7 mln (EUR 2.3 mln).

On June 18, 2018, Vostok Emerging Finance invested USD 15 mln into Mexican digital-first unsecured lending platform Konfio.

During the period, VEF has repurchased 984,722 Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) in the Company.

Key events after the end of the period

After the end of the period, VEF has repurchased 276,139 Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) in the Company. The total number of outstanding SDRs of the Company, excluding repurchased SDRs, as at August 22, 2018 is 660,235,134.

On July 9, Finja closed a new funding round, in which VEF invested an additional USD 1 mln.

On July 17 2018, VEF extended a convertible loan note to Revo/Sorsdata in the amount of USD 2.13 mln.

During July 2018, VEF sold 245k shares in TCS Group Holding PLC, at a value of in total USD 5.01 mln.

