

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open lower on Wednesday as the dollar continued to weaken ahead of the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's August meeting today and the annual economic symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday.



Gold hit a one-week high as Trump's recent comments on the Fed and trade talks dampened the dollar.



Investors are also assessing the potential impact of a guilty plea from Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, and the conviction of the president's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort.



Asian markets are trading mixed amid concerns about rising trade tensions between the United States and China as well as political uncertainty in Australia.



Oil prices rose, helped by dollar weakness and API data showing a drop in U.S. crude inventories.



Overnight, U.S. stocks rose for a fourth straight session after the Trump administration signaled it could delay a decision to impose new tariffs on auto imports.



The Dow rose 0.3 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained half a percent. The S&P 500 hit a record high before closing 0.2 percent higher.



European markets also ended mostly higher on Tuesday, as traders remained optimistic ahead of trade talks between the U.S. and China and looked ahead to comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index inched up 0.2 percent. The German DAX rose 0.4 percent and France's CAC 40 index added half a percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slid 0.3 percent.



