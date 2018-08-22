Capita plc - Directorate Change

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Capita plc ("Capita" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Patrick Butcher is to join the Company as Chief Financial Officer. Patrick is expected to join the company and the Capita Board at the end of the year.

Patrick joins Capita from Go Ahead Group plc where he has been Chief Financial Officer since 2016.

Patrick has 19 years of experience as a finance director, including six years as Group Finance Director at Network Rail from 2009. His early career was spent at Deloitte & Touche, where he trained as a Chartered Accountant, and worked across its audit and management consultancy practices.

Further to the announcement on 18 July 2018, the Board has agreed with Nick Greatorex that he will step down from the Board and leave Capita on 30 September 2018.

Jon Lewis, CEO of Capita, said: "I am delighted to welcome Patrick to Capita. He is an accomplished Chief Financial Officer with first class strategic financial management experience developed over 25 years, including 19 years in finance director roles.

"Patrick is joining Capita at an exciting time. We have de-levered the balance sheet, disposed of non-core assets, started to reduce costs and invest in the business. We are looking forward to adding Patrick's new perspective, energy and experience to support the good start we have made with our transformation programme and new strategy, delivering the commitments we have made to all our stakeholders."

Notes to editors

In accordance with the UK Listing Rules, the Company confirms that there are no further details that are required to be disclosed under paragraph LR9.6.13(1) - (6) of the UK Listing Rules in respect of Patrick Butcher.

Capita is a leading provider of technology enabled business services, operating across five key markets: Software; People Solutions; Customer Management; IT & Networks and Government Services. Working across the UK, Europe, India and South Africa, we use our expertise, talent and technology to partner with our clients to transform services and add value for all their stakeholders. Capita is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (CPI.L). Further information on Capita can be found at: http://www.capita.com

This announcement contains inside information.

LEI no. CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88.