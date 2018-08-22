

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T (T) on Wednesday announced its investments made in various areas during the period from 2015 to 2017. The company invested more than $1.2 billion in Tennessee wireless and wired networks. In 2017, AT&T made more than 1450 wireless network upgrades in Tennessee.



In Nashville area, AT&T invested more than $425 million in wireless and wired networks during the period. In 2017, AT&T made 400 wireless network upgrades in the Nashville area.



In Memphis area, the company made nearly $275 million investment, and in 2017 made 333 wireless network upgrades in the Memphis area Shelby County.



The investment was more than $130 million in Knoxville area. In 2017, AT&T made 78 wireless network upgrades in the Knoxville area including Anderson, Blount, Knox and Sevier Counties.



The company noted that these investments boost reliability, coverage, speed and overall performance for residents and businesses. They also improve critical services that support public safety and first responders.



