Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Tern PLC (TERN) Tern PLC: Notice of Results and Shareholder Conference Call 22-Aug-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 22 August 2018 Tern Plc (the "Company", or the "Group") Notice of Results and Shareholder Conference Call Tern Plc (AIM:TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things ("IoT"), is pleased to announce that it will be reporting its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2018 on Monday 17 September 2018. In addition, a shareholder conference call with accompanying presentation slides will be held at 10:30 AM GMT on Thursday 20 September 2018. The call will be hosted by the Company's CEO, Al Sisto, who will discuss the period under review and answer pre-submitted shareholder questions to the extent that he is able to do so. Full details of how to join the call will be provided when the Company publishes its interim results but Tern welcomes shareholder questions ahead of this via tern@redleafpr.com. The Company will be unable to accept questions submitted after 10:30 AM GMT on 19 September 2018. Al Sisto will aim to answer as many pre-submitted questions as possible during the call. Tern CEO, Al Sisto, said: "I look forward to publishing our interim results and answering questions on the shareholder conference call." **ENDS** Enquiries Tern plc Al Sisto, CEO Via Redleaf Sarah Payne, Finance Director Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad and Joint broker) Tel: 0203 328 5656 David Worlidge/Alex Brearley Whitman Howard (Joint broker) Nick Lovering/Christopher Furness Tel: 020 7659 1234 Redleaf Communications Tel: 020 7382 4730 PR Elisabeth Cowell/ Fiona Norman ISIN: GB00BFPMV798 Category Code: NOR TIDM: TERN LEI Code: 2138005F87SODHL9CQ36 Sequence No.: 5905 EQS News ID: 716159 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 22, 2018 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)