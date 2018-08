LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Debenhams plc (DEB.L) announced it has appointed Rachel Osborne as Chief Financial Officer, effective 17 September 2018. Her predecessor, Matt Smith, will leave the Group on 31 August 2018.



Rachel was formerly CFO of Domino's Pizza Group plc with previous roles at both John Lewis plc and Kingfisher plc.



