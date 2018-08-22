Frontline Ltd.: FRO - Second Quarter and Six Months 2018 Results

Frontline Ltd. (the "Company" or "Frontline"), today reported unaudited results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018:

Highlights

Net loss attributable to the Company for the second quarter of 2018 of $22.9 million, or $0.13 per share which, when adjusted for certain non-cash items, was $27.7 million, or $0.16 per share.

Spot TCE of $17,000 for ECO VLCCs and $13,200 for VLCCs less than 15 years in the second quarter.

Spot TCE of $21,700 booked for 82% of vessel days on VLCCs less than 15 years in the third quarter.

Terminated three long-term charters with Ship Finance.

Positioning for the "IMO 2020" regulations by acquiring 20% in Feen Marine Scrubbers Inc. ("FMSI"), a leading manufacturer of exhaust gas scrubbers ("EGCS"), and securing the capacity to source a large volume of EGCS for the Company.

Robert Hvide Macleod, Chief Executive Officer of Frontline Management AS commented:

"Despite the current weak rate environment, we believe cyclical changes are underway and as a result we are more optimistic on tanker rates. The factors supporting our expectation include continued scrapping ahead of 2020 offsetting new deliveries and increased demand for seaborne trade as a result of expected growth in both US exports and OPEC production of crude oil. Additionally, crude oil demand remains strong, and the end of the inventory draw cycle seems increasingly inevitable.We are actively positioning for IMO 2020 and we are pleased that we have been able to secure ownership in a scrubber producer and capacity to buy a large volume of scrubbers at a very competitive price. We will continue to look for the right investment opportunities to further position the Company for the expected recovery."

The average daily time charter equivalents ("TCE") earned by Frontline in the quarter ended June 30, 2018, the prior quarter and in the year ended December 31, 2017 are shown below, along with spot estimates for the third quarter of 2018 and the estimated average daily cash break-even ("BE") rates for the remainder of 2018:

Average daily time charter equivalents ("TCEs") ($ per day) Spot Spot estimates % covered Estimated average daily BE rates YTD 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 YTD 2017 Q3 2018 2018 VLCC 13,300 11,700 14,900 22,400 20,000 78% 22,500 SMAX 14,800 14,100 15,400 17,300 13,900 64% 18,500 LR2 13,200 11,700 14,800 14,400 15,500 57% 16,200

The full report can be found in the link below.

