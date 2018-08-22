

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intertek Group plc (ITRK.L) announced changes regarding its Chief Financial Officer position, its Board and Group Executive Committee.



The company noted that it is implementing an organisation change that will remove one organisational layer impacting its Senior Finance, IT and Company Secretary functions.



Ross McCluskey, currently Group Financial Controller is promoted with immediate effect to the role of Group Chief Financial Officer reporting to the Group CEO, André Lacroix and will join the Board as an Executive Director and the Group Executive Committee.



As a consequence of this organisational change the Group Chief Information Officer will report directly to the Group CEO, André Lacroix and the Company Secretary will report to the General Counsel. The Heads of Tax, Treasury, Procurement, Financial Control, Financial Reporting and Analysis and Financial Operations will report directly to the Group CFO and Ed Leigh, currently Group Chief Financial Officer, will cease to be a director of the Company with immediate effect and will be leaving the Company in due course.



