Calero Gains Acceptance into the UK G-Cloud 10 Framework

UK Government Organizations Enabled with Cost Savings Solutions

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Calero Software, a leading global provider of Communications and Cloud Lifecycle Management (CLM) software and managed services, including Telecom Expense Management (TEM), Managed Mobility Services (MMS) and Usage Management, announced today that it has gained acceptance onto the UK government's G-Cloud 10 Framework. Now on its 10th iteration, the G-Cloud Framework has opened up the market to IT suppliers of all sizes, enabling the UK government to more easily make the right technology and services investments from the right providers at the right price.

"We are pleased to continue offering UK government agencies access to our Technology Expense Management (TEM) solution via G-Cloud 10," said David Booker, Managing Director EMEA at Calero. "In an environment where telecom technology is becoming increasingly complex and costly, it's essential that all aspects of the public sector find ways to reduce costs wherever possible. Our cloud-based TEM solution has helped many in the UK public sector to better manage and control their telecommunications more efficiently, and we're excited to continue supporting this growing requirement."

Since its original launch in 2012, more than £3 billion has been spent through the Framework, with 52% spent with large enterprises. G-Cloud has revolutionized government procurement; public sector organizations can call off the services listed without needing to go through a full tender process, thereby making the process simpler and more transparent for the buyer while enabling vendors to offer cloud technology services to the UK Government as part of its digital transformation initiative.

About Calero

Calero is a leading global provider of Communications and Cloud Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions designed to turn communication data into actionable insight by simplifying the management of voice, mobile and other unified communications services and assets. With a deep commitment to innovation and customer service, Calero's CLM approach enables organizations to support the full communications lifecycle, from procurement to payment, including software and services that aid Telecom Expense Management (TEM), Managed Mobility Services (MMS) and Usage Management. Calero has thousands of customers in over 40 countries worldwide, including Fortune 2000 corporations, universities and government agencies. Calero is a portfolio company of Riverside Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm. Learn more at www.calero.com.

