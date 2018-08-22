Investeringsforeningen Maj Invest: Ophævelse af suspensionen af handel med beviser i foreningens tolv afdelinger og klasser.

Hermed ophæves suspensionen af handel med beviser i foreningens tolv afdelinger og klasser.
|Investeringsforeningen Maj Invest
|Afdeling
|ISIN
|OMX Short name
|Maj Invest Vækstaktier
|DK0060005254
|MAJGA
|Maj Invest Danske Aktier
|DK0060005171
|MAJDKA
|Maj Invest Danske Obligationer
|DK0060005098
|MAJDKO
|Maj Invest Kontra
|DK0060037455
|MAJKON
|Maj Invest Global Sundhed
|DK0060157196
|MAJGS
|Maj Invest Globale Obligationer
|DK0060004950
|MAJGO
|Maj Invest Pension
|DK0060004877
|MAJPEN
|Maj Invest Value Aktier
|DK0060005338
|MAJVAL
|Maj Invest Makro
|DK0060442713
|MAJMAK
|Maj Invest Emerging Markets
|DK0060522316
|MAJEMA
|Maj Invest Value Aktier Akkumulerende
|DK0060642726
|MAJVAA
|Maj Invest High Income Obligationer
|DK0060642809
|MAJHIO