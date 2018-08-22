sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 22.08.2018

22.08.2018 | 09:17
Investeringsforeningen Maj Invest: Ophævelse af suspensionen af handel med beviser i foreningens tolv afdelinger og klasser.

Hermed ophæves suspensionen af handel med beviser i foreningens tolv afdelinger og klasser.

Investeringsforeningen Maj Invest
AfdelingISINOMX Short name
Maj Invest VækstaktierDK0060005254MAJGA
Maj Invest Danske AktierDK0060005171MAJDKA
Maj Invest Danske ObligationerDK0060005098MAJDKO
Maj Invest KontraDK0060037455MAJKON
Maj Invest Global SundhedDK0060157196MAJGS
Maj Invest Globale ObligationerDK0060004950MAJGO
Maj Invest PensionDK0060004877MAJPEN
Maj Invest Value AktierDK0060005338MAJVAL
Maj Invest MakroDK0060442713MAJMAK
Maj Invest Emerging MarketsDK0060522316MAJEMA
Maj Invest Value Aktier AkkumulerendeDK0060642726MAJVAA
Maj Invest High Income ObligationerDK0060642809MAJHIO


© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)