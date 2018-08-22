Investeringsforeningen Wealth Invest: Ophævelse af suspensionen af handel med beviser i foreningens ni afdelinger og klasser.

Hermed ophæves suspensionen af handel med beviser i foreningens ni afdelinger og klasser.
|Investeringsforeningen Wealth Invest
|Afdeling
|ISIN
|OMX Short name
|Wealth Invest Sirius Balance
|DK0060460103
|WEISIB
|Wealth Invest SK Invest Far East Equities
|DK0060474088
|WEIFEE
|Wealth Invest Secure Globale Obligationer
|DK0060571446
|WEISGO
|Wealth Invest Secure Globale Aktier
|DK0060571529
|WEISGA
|Wealth Invest Saxo Global Equities
|DK0060577211
|WEISGE
|Wealth Invest Saxo European High Yield
|DK0060637130
|WEIEHY
|Wealth Invest Linde & Partners Global Value Fund
|DK0060660462
|WILPGV
|Wealth Invest Linde & Partners Global Dividende Fund
|DK0060660389
|WILPDF
|Wealth Invest AKL Lannebo EU Small Cap P
|DK0060908341
|WEILESCP