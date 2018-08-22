SK last day L&S- Indikation Uniqa UQA 8.24 (21.08.) 8.53/ 8.58 3.91% 09:21:27 Verbund VER 33.72 (21.08.) 33.97/ 34.26 1.17% 09:23:21 Porr POS 28.65 (21.08.) 28.65/ 29.12 0.82% 09:23:31 OMV OMV 44.07 (21.08.) 44.32/ 44.51 0.79% 09:23:29 Wienerberger WIE 23.70 (21.08.) 23.78/ 23.90 0.57% 09:23:17 CA Immo CAI 31.68 (21.08.) 31.56/ 31.70 -0.16% 09:17:14 Lenzing LNZ 102.60 (21.08.) 102.00/ 102.55 -0.32% 09:15:17 S Immo SPI 18.22 (21.08.) 18.06/ 18.21 -0.46% 09:21:11 Andritz ANDR 51.25 (21.08.) 50.85/ 51.13 -0.51% 09:21:11 SBO SBO 95.00 (21.08.) 94.16/ 94.85 -0.52% 09:23:21 Lenzing 21.08 09:49 GesundeSkepsis | STATTParkplatz für freie Mittel Ich sehe zwar...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...