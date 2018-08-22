Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) (www.liquidityservices.com), a global solution provider in the reverse supply chain with the world's largest marketplace for business surplus, today announced it will handle the sale of all assets for Richmond Film Services, a professional audio equipment hire company. The assets will be sold by auction through GoIndustry DoveBid, a Liquidity Services e-commerce marketplace. GoIndustry DoveBid is accepting pre-auction offers on packages of equipment from now until 31 August 2018. The auction will open on 3 September 2018 and close on 19 September 2018.

The auction features a wide range of pro-audio equipment including mono and stereo microphones, radio microphones, valve microphones, digital recorders, analogue mixers and amplifiers in addition to a huge variety of accessories across all items. There is also a large quantity of unused sales stock. Specific equipment available includes:

Neumann U87Ai and TLM170i mono microphones

Neumann SM69 FET stereo microphone

Neumann M149 valve microphones

Schoeps CMIT5U, CCM4 and CCM41LG microphones

Sennheiser MKH40 and MKH80 microphones

Sennheiser 416P48 short gun microphones

Nagra IV-S analogue recorders and Nagra VI digital recorders

Sound Devices 633T, 664 and 688 mixers with integral recorders

Sound Devices 744T and 788T hard disk recorders

Audio Developments mixers including models AD144/10, AD144/16, AD146/12 and AD149/8

DPA 4060, 4061 and 4070 lavalier microphones

The company was originally founded in 1973 at The Old School in Richmond, Surrey, before moving to the current location in Shepperton Studios in early 2016. Richmond Film Services clients have included BBC (The Proms, Wimbledon), ITV (Royal Variety Performance) and Sky as well as providing equipment for a myriad of films including Little Voice, The Mummy (2017) and Mama Mia.

Richmond Film Services' past projects also include Les Miserables, a film that was revolutionary in approach to soundtrack recording with all vocals in the musical recorded live, culminating in the Oscar for Best Sound Mixing at the 2013 Academy Awards.

In addition to Meryl Streep, Russell Crowe, Hugh Jackman and Ralph Fiennes, even Her Majesty the Queen has stood in front of a microphone provided by Richmond Film Services!

"Richmond Film Services is a big name in the pro-audio world and this sale is an unparalleled opportunity to acquire some of the highest standard pro-audio equipment that we have ever seen come on to the second-hand market. The equipment has been maintained to extremely high standards and this is a testament to the tireless work of Nigel Woodford and his team over the many years the company has been in operation. The sale of the assets represents a rare chance for users to not only grab a piece of British pro-audio history but provide themselves with the capabilities to go after the business that will no longer be fulfilled by this company," said Nick Taylor, Senior Vice President, Liquidity Services.

"After a long and illustrious career in the pro-audio equipment rental industry, Nigel Woodford is retiring and the decision has been made to sell the assets of the company. We selected Liquidity Services because of their unrivalled international Audio-Visual and Broadcast buyer base which has been bolstered from the multiple major broadcast sales undertaken by the company over Summer 2018. Liquidity Services has been impressed by the high standard of our equipment, and this is one of the key reasons our client list has included major film productions and iconic British cultural and sporting events," said Emma Morrison, Richmond Film Services.

To learn more about this auction, please contact Andy Hackett, Project Manager at Andy.Hackett@liquidityservices.com or +44 (0) 207 098 3792 or visit GoIndustry DoveBid.

