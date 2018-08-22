B2C Europe Report Shows That 75% of Consumers Would Wait for Delivery If It Reduced Environmental Impact

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- B2C Europe, a company that specialises in cross-border ecommerce distribution, has published a report that provides a range of insightful information in the field of sustainable and social deliveries. The report is based on the company's own research to find out the views of European consumers on sustainability and the impact of ecommerce logistics. It appears that consumers consider the environment more important than delivery speed.



Global ecommerce is growing rapidly, and this will only continue in the coming years. The increasing number of online purchases also causes an increase of deliveries, delivery options and higher consumer expectations. This growth together with the complexity of the logistics industry requires new and innovative solutions for bottlenecks that are experience within the industry. Two of these new niche markets in logistics are green delivery and social delivery. Initiatives in these niche markets can serve as an alternative to the traditional delivery networks where vans on fossil fuel are the norm and polluting trucks drive into city centres. The future of the industry lies in its sustainability and sociality. If we want the system to continue to function, then these themes should be given priority. This involves responsible delivery systems that make smart use of society.

The research shows that consumers are not aware of the environmental costs of their choices, for example when choosing an express delivery option. It turns out that more than half of online shoppers (58%) are not aware of the fact that express delivery has more of a negative impact on the environment than standard delivery. In addition, it appears that consumers will choose a more sustainable delivery when they are aware of the consequences. Informing online shoppers - making them consciously aware of the impact of their choices and offering green options - is needed to make responsible choices in delivery.



The report includes insights on alternatives to the traditional delivery systems and the necessary innovations in the field of sustainability and the involvement of society. Trends concerning sustainable ecommerce logistics are also explored as well as the increasingly crucial attitudes of the European consumer.

The surveys were completed by 1,999 people across the UK, France and The Netherlands, to understand the shopping behaviour and choices consumers make when shopping online. The online survey was implemented by ResearchNow.



