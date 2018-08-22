The call is the second of its kind, and part of the 50 MW incentive scheme that the government of the island launched in November. Malta is targeting to reach 200 MW of PV capacity by 2020.The Maltese Ministry for Energy and Conservation of Water has launched the second tender for PV projects with a capacity of over 1 MW. The tender, the Maltese government said in a press release, is part of the incentive scheme for large-scale solar it launched in November of 2017, which was itself conceived in the frame of the revised National Action Plan for renewable energy that the Maltese government released ...

