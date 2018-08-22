According to Wiki Solar, around 16 GW of new solar parks were energized worldwide in the first half of this year. In the same period of 2017, newly installed utility-scale PV capacity had totaled approximately 20 GW.Newly installed solar capacity from projects exceeding in size 4 MW at global level has dropped from around 20 GW in the first six months of 2017 to approximately 16 GW in the same period of this year, preliminary utility-scale solar cumulative and annual installed capacity figures released by UK-based Wiki-Solar.org. Total cumulative capacity for solar parks has reached about 160 ...

