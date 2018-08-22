The solar assets were acquired by the company's unit Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA). Spanish developer Eosol will maintain a 10% share in the projects.Macquarie Group Limited, the world's largest infrastructure asset manager, has announced that its unit Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA) has agreed to acquire a 90% stake in solar power plant portfolio with a combined capacity of 322 MW in northern Mexico. In a statement reported in several Mexican financial media outlets, the company said that Eosol Invest Mexico Uno, S.L., a subsidiary of Spanish developer Eosol, ...

