PENDRAGON PLC - Total Voting Rights

Pendragon PLC (the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

The Company has 1,408,958,447 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,408,958,447 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

22 AUGUST 2018