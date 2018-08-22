The "Brexit Impact on UK Economy and Business, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With Brexit day fast approaching, this study examines the implications of Brexit for the UK economy and UK businesses. Key topics covered include transition period impact, UK-EU post-Brexit relationship scenarios, scenario-based macroeconomic outlook, and scenario-based industry outlook for the automotive and financial services industries.

The potential post-Brexit UK-EU relationship scenarios include the Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement (CETA) or CETA Plus type scenario, the no deal scenario, the soft Brexit scenario (based on Chequers meeting and UK government whitepaper), and the deep bespoke scenario.

Key Issues Addressed

What is the Brexit process expected to look like and what are the key timelines?

What are the implications of a transition period for UK businesses and the UK economy?

What are the United Kingdom's red lines in regards to post-Brexit UK-EU relationship models?

What are the potential post-Brexit UK-EU relationship scenarios and their implications for trade, customs checks and so on?

How do the potential post-Brexit UK-EU relationship scenarios compare against each other?

What is the Brexit scenario-based outlook for the United Kingdom's GDP growth, monetary policy, and migration?

What is the Brexit scenario-based outlook for the automotive and financial services industries?

How does passporting compare to equivalence, enhanced equivalence and mutual regulatory recognition?

Key Topics Covered:

2. Research Scope

3. Glossary

Glossary

4. Brexit and Its Impact

Brexit Process

Phase 1 of Negotiations

Transition Period-An Introduction

Transition Period-Impact Analysis

UK-EU Post-Brexit Relationship Scenarios

UK-EU Post-Brexit Relationship-The UK's Red Lines

UK-EU Post-Brexit Relationship-Summary of Potential Scenarios

UK-EU Post-Brexit Relationship-CETA

UK-EU Post-Brexit Relationship-CETA Plus

UK-EU Post-Brexit Relationship-No Deal or WTO Scenario

UK-EU Post-Brexit Relationship-Soft Brexit

5. Macroeconomic Outlook

GDP Growth

Monetary Policy

Migration Trends

Minimum Wage Hikes

6. Industry Outlook

Automotive Outlook

Financial Services Outlook

7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

8. Key Conclusions

9. Appendix

