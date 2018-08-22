The "Brexit Impact on UK Economy and Business, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With Brexit day fast approaching, this study examines the implications of Brexit for the UK economy and UK businesses. Key topics covered include transition period impact, UK-EU post-Brexit relationship scenarios, scenario-based macroeconomic outlook, and scenario-based industry outlook for the automotive and financial services industries.
The potential post-Brexit UK-EU relationship scenarios include the Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement (CETA) or CETA Plus type scenario, the no deal scenario, the soft Brexit scenario (based on Chequers meeting and UK government whitepaper), and the deep bespoke scenario.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the Brexit process expected to look like and what are the key timelines?
- What are the implications of a transition period for UK businesses and the UK economy?
- What are the United Kingdom's red lines in regards to post-Brexit UK-EU relationship models?
- What are the potential post-Brexit UK-EU relationship scenarios and their implications for trade, customs checks and so on?
- How do the potential post-Brexit UK-EU relationship scenarios compare against each other?
- What is the Brexit scenario-based outlook for the United Kingdom's GDP growth, monetary policy, and migration?
- What is the Brexit scenario-based outlook for the automotive and financial services industries?
- How does passporting compare to equivalence, enhanced equivalence and mutual regulatory recognition?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Brexit Impact on UK Economy and Business, Forecast to 2023
- Executive Summary
- Planning for Brexit
- Transition Period-Benefits to the UK
- UK-EU Post-Brexit Relationship-Summary of Potential Scenarios
- Scenario-Based Macroeconomic Outlook Under Brexit
2. Research Scope
3. Glossary
- Glossary
4. Brexit and Its Impact
- Brexit Process
- Phase 1 of Negotiations
- Transition Period-An Introduction
- Transition Period-Impact Analysis
- UK-EU Post-Brexit Relationship Scenarios
- UK-EU Post-Brexit Relationship-The UK's Red Lines
- UK-EU Post-Brexit Relationship-Summary of Potential Scenarios
- UK-EU Post-Brexit Relationship-CETA
- UK-EU Post-Brexit Relationship-CETA Plus
- UK-EU Post-Brexit Relationship-No Deal or WTO Scenario
- UK-EU Post-Brexit Relationship-Soft Brexit
5. Macroeconomic Outlook
- GDP Growth
- Monetary Policy
- Migration Trends
- Minimum Wage Hikes
6. Industry Outlook
- Automotive Outlook
- Financial Services Outlook
7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
8. Key Conclusions
9. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3cnbk4/brexit_impact_on?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005264/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: International Trade