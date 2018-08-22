

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks eked out modest gains on Wednesday as investors kept an eye on the U.S.-China trade talks and awaited the release of minutes from August FOMC meeting.



The benchmark DAX was up 39 points or 0.31 percent at 12,423 despite new developments in American politics.



Banks gained ground, with Commerzbank rising 0.6 percent and Deutsche Bank adding 1 percent.



Hannover Rueck rose half a percent after announcing changes in top management.



Linde slid half a percent. The industrial gas company, which is in business combination deal with Praxair, Inc. (PX), announced that based on additional feedback from antitrust authorities, it expects merger divestments to exceed the threshold.



