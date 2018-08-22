

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's retail sales grew less than expected in July, figures from Statistics Poland revealed Wednesday.



Retail sales climbed 7.1 percent year-on-year in July, compared to a 6.8 percent rise in July 2017. Sales were forecast to advance 7.4 percent.



Sales of motor vehicles and cycles showed the biggest growth of 16.7 percent, followed by a 16.3 percent rise in clothing and footwear sales.



Month-on-month, retail sales advanced 0.2 percent in July.



During January to July, retail sales advanced 6.9 percent from the same period of last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX