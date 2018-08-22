Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Director Declaration
London, August 22
22 August 2018
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC
(the "Company")
Notification of Board changes and Directors' details
Announcement is made in respect of paragraph 9.6.14R of the Listing Rules on behalf of Kate Cornish-Bowden, non-executive Director.
The Company hereby announces that Kate Cornish-Bowden, non-executive Director, will be appointed as a Director of CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc with effect from 3 September 2018.
Contact information:
Victoria Hale - 020 3 170 8732
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary