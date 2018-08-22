

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were modestly higher on Wednesday as investors kept an eye on the U.S.-China trade talks, political developments in the U.S and the latest FOMC minutes from the Fed meeting earlier this month.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 10 points or 0.19 percent at 5,418 in opening deals after gaining half a percent the previous day.



Lender BNP Paribas was up half a percent, Credit Agricole jumped nearly 2 percent and Societe Generale advanced 1.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX