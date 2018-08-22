

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - Continental AG (CTTAY.PK) announced, for fiscal 2018, adjusted operating result (adjusted EBIT) will be more than 9% (more than 10% was previously forecast). Consolidated sales will amount to approximately 46 billion euros before exchange-rate effects. The company previously projected sales of around 47 billion euros.



Continental AG reduced the guidance for free cash flow before acquisitions and before the outflow for the funding of the U.S. pension plans to around 1.6 billion euros, from about 2 billion euros in 2018.



The company said the lowered sales expectations, cost increases and warranty claims are decreasing the adjusted operating result (adjusted EBIT) in the third quarter of 2018. At present, sales of about 11 billion euros and an adjusted operating result (adjusted EBIT) of more than 700 million euros are expected for the corporation for the period from July 1 to September 30, 2018.



Looking forward, Continental AG stated that, for Powertrain the figures estimated for 2019 sales (10 billion euros) and EBIT (850 million euros) will no longer be achieved.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX