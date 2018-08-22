

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks recovered from early losses to turn higher on Wednesday and the pound held below two-week highs as investors awaited the outcome of Brexit negotiations.



The European Union (EU)'s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday that the bloc's Brexit negotiations have entered the final stage and both the EU and U.K. are focused on finding the common ground, for foreign policy, security and economic relationship.



Investors also kept an eye on the U.S.-China trade talks, political developments in the U.S and the latest FOMC minutes from the Fed meeting earlier this month



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 10 points or 0.13 percent at 7,575 in late opening deals after declining 0.3 percent in the previous session.



Pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline edged up slightly after reports that it is seeking initial bids by mid-September for its $4.3 billion Indian consumer-health unit, which owns the popular malted milk brand Horlicks.



Vodafone gained 0.6 percent after TPG Telecom said it is in merger talks with Vodafone Hutchison Australia Pty Ltd.



Intertek Group shed 0.7 percent after announcing changes regarding its Chief Financial Officer position, its Board and Group Executive Committee.



Department store chain Debenhams rallied 1.8 percent after appointing Rachel Osborne as Chief Financial Officer, effective 17 September 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX