The Navigators Group, Inc.: The Hartford to Acquire Navigators for $2.1 Billion in Cash

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: HIG) in an all-cash transaction that values Navigators at approximately $2.1 billion.

Under the terms of the agreement, Navigators stockholders will receive $70.00 per share in cash upon the closing of the transaction. The $70.00 per share offer price represents a multiple of 1.78 times Navigators' fully diluted tangible book value per share as of June 30, 2018 and an 18.6% premium to the 90-trading-day average stock price.

"This transaction will result in the realization of significant value for our stockholders," said Stanley A. Galanski, Navigators President and Chief Executive Officer. "It is a testament to the caliber and dedication of our people and the strength of our underwriting culture."

"We look forward to bringing Navigators' specialty lines capabilities to The Hartford, an organization that shares our commitment to underwriting excellence, attracting and retaining top talent, and delivering exceptional customer experiences," Galanski continued. "Joining The Hartford and leveraging the strength of its balance sheet and quality of its core commercial insurance products, we will create exciting opportunities to deliver enhanced value to our brokers and policyholders."

"We are excited to announce the acquisition of Navigators, which we are confident will achieve key strategic and financial objectives for The Hartford," said The Hartford's Chairman and CEO Christopher Swift. "It expands our product offerings and geographic reach, and adds tenured and proven underwriting and industry talent while strengthening our value proposition to agents and customers. We are optimistic about our combined growth opportunities and expect the acquisition to generate attractive returns."

The transaction, which was unanimously approved by Navigators' Board of Directors, is subject to regulatory and stockholder approvals and other customary closing conditions, and is expected to close in the first half of 2019. Navigators expects to continue paying regular quarterly dividends consistent with past practice prior to closing. Completion of the transaction is not subject to any financing conditions.

Navigators' founder, and shares controlled by other members of his family, which represent approximately 20% of total shares outstanding, have agreed to vote in support of Navigators' transaction with The Hartford.

The agreement includes a "go-shop" provision designed to afford an opportunity for other potential acquirers to determine whether they are interested in proposing to acquire Navigators. Accordingly, for 30 days Navigators will have an opportunity to solicit competing acquisition proposals. If the Board of Directors accepts a competing proposal during the "go-shop" period that The Hartford does not match, the successful competing bidder would pay a termination fee to The Hartford.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Moelis & Company LLC acted as joint financial advisors and Sidley Austin LLP acted as legal advisor to Navigators in the transaction. Additional information regarding the transaction can be found in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission and on Navigators' website, navg.com, on the SEC Filingspage, which can be accessed via the Investor Relations section menu.

About Navigators

The Navigators Group, Inc..

About The Hartford

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.,.

Additional Information Regarding the Merger and Where to Find It

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of The Navigators Group, Inc.. Free copies of the definitive proxy statement and any other documents filed with the SEC can also be obtained on the Company's website at www.navg.com under the heading "SEC Filings" within the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website or by contacting the Company's Investor Relations Department at investorrelations@navg.com.

Certain Information Regarding Participants in the Solicitation

The Company and certain of its directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed merger. Information regarding the Company's directors and executive officers is contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the SEC on February 22, 2018, and its definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A for the 2018 annual meeting of stockholders, filed with the SEC on March 29, 2018, as modified or supplemented by any Form 3 or Form 4 filed with the SEC since the date of such definitive proxy statement. Additional information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be included in the definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents filed with the SEC regarding the proposed merger, if and when they become available. Free copies of these materials may be obtained as described in the preceding paragraph.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information in this communication constitutes "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "seeks" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will," "should," "could," "may," "aims," "intends," or "projects." However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These statements may relate to risks or uncertainties associated with:

the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to the consummation of the proposed merger, including, without limitation, the timely receipt of stockholder and regulatory approvals (or any conditions, limitations or restrictions placed on such approvals);

unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the proposed merger;

the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement, including in circumstances which would require the Company to pay a termination fee or reimburse Parent for certain of its expenses;

legal proceedings, judgments or settlements, including those that may be instituted against the Company, its board of directors, executive officers and others following the announcement of the proposed merger;

disruptions of current plans and operations caused by the announcement and pendency of the proposed merger;

potential difficulties in employee retention due to the announcement and pendency of the proposed merger;

the response of customers, policyholders, brokers, service providers, business partners and regulators to the announcement of the proposed merger; and

other factors described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 filed with the SEC on February 22, 2018.

The Company can give no assurance that the expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements contained herein will be attained. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this communication, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof.

Investors

Ciro M. DeFalco

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

cdefalco@navg.com

203-905-6343

Media

Courtney Oldrin

Head of Communications

coldrin@navg.com

203-905-6531