Hometown Kills Brand to Be Reborn as Truant: Creatively-disobedient Challenger Agency

Launches unified creative, media and music offering

Hometown London, the Shoreditch-based advertising agency founded in 2012, has been reborn as Truant, with a vision for a more creatively-disobedient approach to marketing.

In taking the brave move to kill its brand after its most successful year trading, the agency's founders have designed the new agency to help brands win in an era of constant disruption.

As part of the relaunch, the agency has launched Truant Music and Truant Media as integrated offerings.

Truant Music is an offering for brands seeking to maximise the opportunities that music can offer and is led by Jemma Skidmore who has run music consultancy Skidmore Music for the past decade. The business promises to give brands access to new and established talent, including Noel Gallagher and Rita Ora and develop creative strategies that are deeply entrenched in the media, along with more traditional full licensing, syncing and partnership consultancy. Truant Music will work seamlessly as part of the overall Truant proposition as well as a standalone offer.

Truant Media will sit at the heart of the new business. Led by former Mindshare Head of Strategy Darran Snatchfold, it is designed to give clients communications planning expertise baked into the creative process, a method which Truant believes is the key to maximising the potential of a creative idea.

Announcing the new Truant, Chris Jefford, Founder & MD says:

"This is an incredibly exciting time for creativity in our industry.Against a backdrop of disruptive change across all industries including our own, the stage is set for the most creative businesses to win.Our new offering gives our clients an unrivalled strategic and creative platform, and keeps our business evolving in the same way as we encourage our clients to - no-one can afford to stand-still in this day and age."

Formed in 2012, re-established in 2018, Truant is a creative communications business based in Shoreditch, with a focus on helping clients adopt a spirit of disobedience in the way that they approach their advertising.

Current clients include Royal Caribbean International, Powwownow, Simply Business, and GLH Hotels.