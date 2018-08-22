

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's factory gate prices decreased for the fifth successive month in July, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Wednesday.



The manufacturing industries output price index, excluding VAT, fell 0.8 percent year-over-year in July, faster than the 0.2 percent fall in June.



The price index for home sales declined 1.3 percent and those for export sales slid by 0.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, output prices dropped 1.7 percent from June, when it edged up by 0.2 percent.



