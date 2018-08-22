

NORTH WILKESBORO (dpa-AFX) - Lowe's Cos. (LOW) reported earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.52 billion, or $1.86 per share. This compares with $1.42 billion, or $1.68 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $20.89 billion from $19.50 billion last year.



Lowe's Cos. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.07 vs. $1.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.02 -Revenue (Q2): $20.89 Bln vs. $19.50 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.50 to $4.60



