

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Royal Bank of Canada (RY, RY.TO) reported third-quarter net income of C$3.11 billion, up 11% from the prior year with double-digit EPS growth of 14% to C$2.10. The company said strong earnings in Personal & Commercial Banking and Wealth Management reflected benefits from North American interest rates and client volume growth.



ROE was 17.3%, up 100 bps from prior year. The Group said its capital position was strong with a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 11.1%.



The company announced an increase to its quarterly dividend of 4% to C$0.98 per share.



