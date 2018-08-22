OL GROUPE: JASON DENAYER JOINS OL



Lyon, 21 August 2018



Olympique Lyonnais is pleased to announce the arrival from Manchester City of Belgian centre-back Jason Denayer, who has signed a four-year contract with OL. The amount of the transfer is €6.5 million, plus incentives of up to €3.5 million and an earn-out of 15% of the capital gain on any future transfer.

Jason Denayer is 23 years old and was trained at the Lierse club in Belgium. He has been selected eight times by the Belgian national team, the Red Devils, with which he participated in Euro 2016.

Of Congolese descent, the defender signed his first and only professional contract in 2013 with Manchester City. He began his career in 2014-15 on loan to Celtic Glasgow, and helped them win the Scottish Premiership. He then went on loan to Galatasaray and Sunderland. Last season he returned to Galatasaray, which won the Süper Lig, the Turkish Championship.

He has participated in 92 championship matches (5 goals) and 13 European Cup matches, including 5 in the Champions League with Galatasaray and Celtic Glasgow.

The arrival of Jason Denayer further strengthens an experienced central defence. Olympique Lyonnais continues to build for the future.

Florian Maurice: "We have watched Jason for the past three seasons. He has all the qualities Bruno is looking for: versatility (he is able to play all defence positions), game intelligence, placement, speed and power against other players."





