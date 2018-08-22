Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD), today announced that Stefan Descheemaeker, Chief Executive Officer, and Samy Zekhout, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference in Boston, MA on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 2:15 p.m. ET. An audio webcast and slides from the presentation will be made available on Nomad Foods' website at http://www.nomadfoods.com.
About Nomad Foods
Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is a leading frozen foods company building a global portfolio of best-in-class food companies and brands within the frozen category and across the broader food sector. The company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, Iglo, Aunt Bessie's and Goodfella's, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at http://www.nomadfoods.com.
