According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global e-commerce payment market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 135 billion by 2022. The rise in the use of wireless networks is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled 'Global E-Commerce Payment Market 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global e-commerce payment market into the following application:

Cards

Bank transfer

E-wallets

Direct debits

Mobile

In 2017, the cards segment accounted for 45% of the global market and is projected to fall to 23% by 2022, exhibiting almost 22% decrease in market share. The e-wallets segment will contribute to the maximum share of this market by the end of the forecast period.

Global e-commerce payment market: Top emerging trend

The rise in mobile biometrics for payment is an emerging trend in the e-commerce payment market space. As per the current market scenario, the use of mobile devices for conducting financial and e-commerce transactions has increased significantly. Thus, the increasing trend is leading towards innovation of biometrics technologies such as fingerprint recognition, voice recognition, iris recognition, signature recognition, keystroke recognition, and facial recognition. These biometric technologies will ensure authorized access to personal data, which will increase the prevention of any fraudulent activities in monetary transactions. Additionally, multimodal biometrics are being used on mobile devices for individual identification and verification. This technology is being used for making mobile payments in retail sector more secure and safe.

Technavio's report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline

Global E-Commerce Payment Market Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts

Market Growth

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)

Key leading countries

Market segmentation by application (cards, bank transfer, e-wallets, direct debits, and mobile)

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Analysis of top vendors (Alibaba Group, PayPal, Visa, and Mastercard)

