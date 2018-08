WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) announced the appointment of David Denton as executive vice president, chief financial officer. Denton succeeds Marshall Croom, whose retirement was previously announced.



Denton currently serves as executive vice president and CFO of CVS Health (CVS) and will join Lowe's shortly after the closing of the CVS acquisition of Aetna, which is expected in the second half of 2018.



