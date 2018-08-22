According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global online sex toys market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period. The growing LGBT population in developed countries is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled 'Global Online Sex Toys Market 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global online sex toys market into the following products:

Dildos

Erection rings

Adult vibrators

In 2017, the adult vibrators segment accounted for 23% of the global market. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increased product adoption among users.

Global online sex toys market: Increase in innovative marketing of products

Sex toys sold through online adult stores are associated with stereotypical images and societal norms related to intimacy are discouraging consumers from openly buying products. Therefore, market participants embrace the discreet packaging of sexual wellness products such as vibrators. This development will certainly boost the confidence of buyers who are hesitant to buy sex toys. Though many sex toys containing explicit images were sold in underground shops, their availability in mainstream retail has altered the way they are displayed to avoid resentment from consumers. Vendors are also taking alternative marketing routes to position their products as necessary to achieve a healthy and pleasurable sex life. The company KY addressed the taboo around sexual wellness products by advertising their products in a unique yet simplistic manner.

