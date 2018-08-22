

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. (TGT) reported a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $799 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $671 million, or $1.21 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $17.78 billion from $16.63 billion last year.



Target Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $799 Mln. vs. $671 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.49 vs. $1.21 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.40 -Revenue (Q2): $17.78 Bln vs. $16.63 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.00 - $1.20 Full year EPS guidance: $5.30 - $5.50



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX