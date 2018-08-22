According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global contact lens solutions market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of around 2% during the forecast period. The increased preference for contact lenses over spectacles is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled 'Global Contact Lens Solutions Market 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends.

The market research analysis categorizes the global contact lens solutions market into the following regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

In 2017, the Americas led for the highest market share of around 39%. This was due to the presence of developed healthcare infrastructure and government funding for drug development in this region, which encourages the development of contact lens solutions. Besides, the region has also witnessed an increasing number of innovative product launches in countries such as the US and Canada.

Global contact lens solutions market: Top emerging trend

Growing popularity of antimicrobial contact lenses and natural eye highlights is an emerging trend in the contact lens solutions market. Researchers have suggested the introduction of an antimicrobial coating on the surface of contact lenses to minimize the chances of an infection. These antimicrobial lenses are lined with peptide named melamine. Melamine is formed by the body's own immune system and aids in protecting the eye from various microbes, permitting the use of contact lenses for a longer duration. With the use of antimicrobial contact lenses, only 4 out of 10,000 users are prone to eye infection of any sort. The reduction of chances of eye infection from antimicrobial contact lenses results in an increased demand for the product, thus benefitting the global contact lens solutions market.

