

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. (TGT) announced, for 2018, the company now expects GAAP EPS from continuing operations and adjusted EPS of $5.30 to $5.50, compared with the prior range of $5.15 to $5.45. For the third quarter, the company expects both GAAP EPS from continuing operations and adjusted EPS of $1.00 to $1.20. The company noted that the midpoint of third-quarter EPS guidance range represents growth of more than 20 percent compared with last year.



For both the third quarter and second half of 2018, Target expects comparable sales growth in line with the 4.8 percent comparable sales growth the company delivered in the first half of 2018.



Second quarter adjusted EPS was $1.47, up 19.8 percent from $1.22 in second quarter 2017. Total revenue was $17.8 billion increased 6.9 percent from last year. Comparable sales growth was 6.5 percent and traffic growth was 6.4 percent. Comparable store sales grew 4.9 percent while comparable digital sales grew 41 percent.



