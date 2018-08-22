Merus N.V.: Merus Announces Formation of a Scientific Advisory Board

- Key Oncology and Drug Development Professionals to Support Advancement of Merus' Pipeline of Bispecific Antibodies -

UTRECHT, The Netherlands, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq:MRUS), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative bispecific antibody therapeutics (Biclonics), today announced the formation of a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), consisting of several world-renowned immuno-oncology and drug development professionals. The SAB will collaborate with members of Merus' management team to support the advancement of the Company's pipeline of Biclonics candidates for various oncology indications.



"As Merus continues with its goals of discovering and advancing Biclonics therapeutic candidates into the clinic, we are delighted to have these world-renowned oncology professionals join our team as advisors," said Ton Logtenberg, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Merus. "Each individual's deep experience in oncology drug development from initial discovery to late-stage clinical studies will provide support through this next stage of growth for our pipeline and company. We look forward to Drs. Hans Clevers, Toni Ribas, Ton Schumacher, and Josep Tabernero's contributions as founding members of our SAB."

The appointments to Merus' SAB include:

Johannes Carolus Clevers, M.D., Ph.D. Dr. Clevers is a Professor of Molecular Genetics at the University Medical Center Utrecht and Director of Research at the Princess Máxima Center for Pediatric Oncology. For ten years, Dr. Clevers served as the Director of the Hubrecht Institute of the Royal Netherlands Academy of Arts and Sciences and most recently served as President of the Royal Netherlands Academy of Science. His scientific research has focused on the biology of Wnt signaling in intestinal self-renewal and cancer. Dr Clevers discovered tissue stem cells in multiple organs through the Lgr5 stem cell marker. This led to establishment of organoid technology. He received his M.D., Ph.D., and M.Sc. in biology from the University of Utrecht with postdoctoral work completed at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Antoni Ribas, M.D., Ph.D. Dr. Ribas is a Professor of Medicine, Professor of Surgery, and Professor of Molecular and Medical Pharmacology at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA). He also currently serves as Director of the Tumor Immunology Program at the Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center (JCCC), Chair of the Melanoma Committee of the South West Oncology Group (SWOG) and a member of the Board of Directors of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR). Dr. Ribas is a physician-scientist who conducts laboratory and clinical research in malignant melanoma, focusing on gene engineered adoptive cell transfer (ACT) therapies, anti-CTLA4 antibodies, anti-PD-1 antibodies, BRAF and MEK inhibitors and nanoparticle-siRNA. He trained at the University of Barcelona with postdoctoral research and clinical fellowships completed at UCLA.

Ton Schumacher, Ph.D. Dr. Schumacher is a Senior Member at The Netherlands Cancer Institute, Professor of Immunotechnology at Leiden University Medical Center, Venture Partner at Third Rock Ventures and a scientific advisor to several emerging biotechnology companies. Dr. Schumacher is also the Founder of Neon Therapeutics and AIMM Therapeutics. He previously served as Chief Scientific Officer of Kite Pharma EU, which was formed following Kite Pharma's acquisition of T Cell Factory, a company Dr. Schumacher founded. Dr. Schumacher received his Ph.D. from The Netherlands Cancer Institute, a M.Sc. in medical biology from the University of Amsterdam and completed a postdoctoral fellowship at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Josep Tabernero, M.D., Ph.D. Dr. Tabernero is the Director of the Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology (VHIO), Associate Professor in the Medicine Department at the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona, and Director of Innovation, Care and Research at the Catalonian Oncology Network. Dr. Tabernero also holds several roles in the Medical Oncology Department at the Vall d'Hebron University Hospital, including Head of the Department, Clinical Director and Head of the Gastrointestinal Tumors Services and Phase 1 Unit. Dr. Tabernero is a physician-scientist who conducts laboratory and clinical research in the field of gastrointestinal tumors with particular focus in early drug development. Dr. Tabernero received his M.D. and Ph.D. from the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona.

