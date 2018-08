BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound slipped against the euro and the Swiss franc in the European session on Wednesday.



The pound edged down to 1.2658 against the franc, from an early high of 1.2713.



Against the euro, the pound hit near a 2-week low of 0.9005, off an early high of 0.8960.



The pound is likely to find support around 1.25 against the franc and 0.92 against the euro.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX