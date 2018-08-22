

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines (UAL) announced Gerry Laderman has been named executive vice president and chief financial officer. Laderman had been serving as acting chief financial officer since May.



Previously, Laderman served as senior vice president of finance, procurement and treasurer and as a member of the senior executive leadership team. Laderman previously served as senior vice president of finance and treasurer for Continental Airlines from 2001 to 2010 and joined Continental in 1988.



