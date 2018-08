We hereby inform that by the decision of Supervisory Council of AB Klaipedos Nafta, legal entity code 110648893, registered at Buriu st. 19, Klaipeda (hereinafter - the Company), as of 21 August 2018 until the end of term of office of Company's acting Supervisory Council Andrius Varanavicius and Laura Garbenciute-Bakiene are elected as independent Company's Audit Committee members.

Chief Financial Officer Jonas Lenkšas, +370 694 80594