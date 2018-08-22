Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (IRSH) METALLOINVEST ANNOUNCES H1 2018 IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS 22-Aug-2018 / 13:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Moscow, Russia - 22 August 2018 - Metalloinvest ("the Company"), a leading global iron ore and HBI producer, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, today publishes its IFRS financial results for the half year ended 30 June 2018. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Revenue USD 3,779 mn (+24.6% y-o-y) - EBITDA USD 1,491 mn (+40.5%) - EBITDA Margin 39.5% vs. 35.0% in H1 2017 - Net Income USD 870 mn (+48.7%) - Net Debt USD 3,810 mn (-6.1% compared to 31 December 2017) - Net Debt / EBITDA LTM 1.5x vs.1.9x as of 31 December 2017 - Capital Expenditure USD 234 mn (+24.5%) PRODUCTION HIGHLIGHTS - Iron ore 20.0 mn tonnes (-0.8%) - Pellets 13.6 mn tonnes (+11.4%) - HBI/DRI 4.0 mn tonnes (+21.8%) - Hot metal 1.5 mn tonnes (+8.6%) - Crude steel 2.5 mn tonnes (+5.2%) KEY CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS Operational developments and capital expenditure - Completion of modernisation of vacuum degasser at the EAF shop at Ural Steel - Launch of commercial operations at concentrate intake facility at MGOK - Signing of a contract with a Danieli group company for the construction of the heat treatment facility for hot rolled steel at OEMK with annual capacity of 70,000 tonnes of high-quality rolled steel (SBQ) - Signing of a contract with Tenova for the supply of two furnaces for the EAF shop upgrade at Ural Steel - Coordination meetings with KAMAZ and TMK Financing - Refinancing of USD 240 mn pre-export credit facilities (PXF) with a new PXF raised in January 2018 - Keeping the Company's series 02 and 03 bonds for a total amount of RUB 10 bn in the market for 5 years with a coupon rate set at 7.65%, following the successful execution of a put option - Revision of the Company's corporate credit rating outlook by Moody's Investors Service to Positive from Stable, confirmation of its ' Ba2' rating -Signing of a EUR 72 mn credit facility agreement with Crédit Agricole CIB guaranteed by export credit agency (ECA) for financing the purchase of equipment Social responsibility and corporate governance - Signing of social partnership programmes with the administrations of the Kursk, Belgorod and Orenburg regions and the towns of Zheleznogorsk, Stary Oskol, Gubkin and Novotroitsk - Election of the new composition of the Company's Board of Directors Full press release and financial statements are available at http://www.metalloinvest.com/en/investors/financial-results/ [1] # # # # For further information, please contact: Artem Lavrishchev Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Ratings E: ir@metalloinvest.com ?: +7 (495) 981-55-55 Metalloinvest is a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel. The Company has the world's second-largest measured iron ore reserve base and is one of the lowest-cost iron ore producers. Metalloinvest is wholly owned by Holding Company USM LLC, where Alisher Usmanov is the major beneficiary (49%), with other major beneficiaries being the companies of Vladimir Skoch (30%) and Farhad Moshiri (8%). ISIN: XS0918297382 Category Code: IR TIDM: IRSH Sequence No.: 5906 EQS News ID: 716449 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d0cca474f08912aeb1c54fa2d11daecf&application_id=716449&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

