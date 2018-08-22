SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the completion of their most recent whitepaper on forming a world-class procurement organization. A few years back, the functions of procurement revolved only around identifying and procuring goods and services that helped elevate business' offerings. However, procurement functions have evolved over time and now act as a key enabler to the generation of incremental profits across industries. This whitepaper offers detailed procurement insights that will help you identify the steps involved in transforming businesses into world-class procurement organizations.

According to the procurement experts at SpendEdge, "Organizations have realized the importance of transforming its procurement functions beyond the traditional business functions in order to play a more strategic role within the organization."

Tips to transform your business into a world-class procurement organization:

Focus on the right skills and capabilities It is essential to identify procurement experts that have held high corporate positions, as this will help raise the bar for procurement while helping organizations realize the importance of focusing on their key abilities.

Understanding the operational mandate is a pre-requisite for transforming your business into a world-class procurement organization. It revolves around educating enterprise-level firms about the procurement offerings and its benefits.

Being a subset of finance functions, a world-class procurement process is the same as a peer to finance with its own directive to support the business functions.

To read more, download this whitepaper

