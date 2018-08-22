

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced an agreement through 2021 to co-promote Cologuard, the only FDA-approved non-invasive stool DNA screening test for colorectal cancer. Pfizer will join Exact Sciences' sales representatives in reaching both physicians and health systems and will also actively participate in extending and deepening the Cologuard marketing campaign.



Pfizer will co-promote Cologuard with Exact Sciences beginning in the fourth quarter of 2018. Exact Sciences will maintain responsibility for all aspects of manufacturing and laboratory operations of Cologuard. Pfizer will share gross profits and marketing expenses equally above an agreed upon baseline.



Cologuard was approved by the FDA in August 2014.



